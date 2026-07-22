First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,518,678 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 935,781 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.19% of Zscaler worth $493,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,569 shares of the company's stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company's stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. FBN Securities restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Zscaler from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $214.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,146 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $397,748.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,769,943.38. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $345,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,187,696.40. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 15,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,587 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.7%

ZS opened at $148.72 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -309.83, a P/E/G ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The company's revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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