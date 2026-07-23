First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX - Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344,056 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 278,507 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Paychex worth $215,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Paychex alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 957.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company's stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $148.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Paychex's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Paychex's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paychex from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 3,907 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $383,862.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 67,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,513. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas "Tom" Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company's core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers' compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Paychex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paychex wasn't on the list.

While Paychex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here