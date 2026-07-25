First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 115.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,211 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 71,867 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Sandisk worth $85,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $100,080,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Article Title

SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Article Title

Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Neutral Sentiment: New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Article Title

New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Article Title

Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Negative Sentiment: Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Article Title

Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: SanDisk has also pulled back sharply from recent highs, and some coverage now frames the move as a correction after an extended AI-driven rally. Article Title

Sandisk Trading Down 10.8%

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,436.56 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,354.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,754.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,087.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,200.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,811.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Stories

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