First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 321.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,744,528 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.03% of PPG Industries worth $244,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PPG Industries alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 31.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings raised PPG Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $126.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.5%

PPG stock opened at $117.40 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PPG Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PPG Industries wasn't on the list.

While PPG Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here