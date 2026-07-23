First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,343 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 103,306 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of Roper Technologies worth $205,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after buying an additional 1,384,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,092,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,266,604,000 after acquiring an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,172,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,873,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $828,821,000 after acquiring an additional 184,644 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $336.71 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $338.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.96 and a 12-month high of $566.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $355.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $466.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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