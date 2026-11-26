First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG - Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,992 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 153,073 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.79% of American Financial Group worth $88,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,329,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,590,000. Bahl & Gaynor LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor LLC now owns 399,671 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $54,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,939,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American Financial Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 327,673 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $44,813,000 after purchasing an additional 119,411 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Financial Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $160.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.21 and a 200 day moving average of $138.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.09 and a 52-week high of $163.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.17. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 12.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. American Financial Group's payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFG. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer set a $150.00 target price on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded American Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.00.

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Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, CFO Brian Hertzman sold 950 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $135,726.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,589,143.01. The trade was a 7.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company's stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through Great American Insurance Group, it provides property and casualty insurance, with a focus on specialty commercial markets and coverage tailored to specific industries and customer needs. Its products include insurance for businesses, farms and agricultural operations, and individuals, offered through a network of independent agents and brokers. AFG's insurance operations serve customers primarily in the United States, with some products and services available internationally.

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