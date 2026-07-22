First Trust Advisors LP Buys 154,659 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,096 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 154,659 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $436,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,438,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $532,455,000 after purchasing an additional 496,319 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,440.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 466,151 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $228,572,000 after purchasing an additional 435,885 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 140.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 471,867 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $231,805,000 after purchasing an additional 275,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $119,627,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total transaction of $558,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,934,729. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total value of $2,955,612.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,883,789.56. The trade was a 50.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $528.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.87 and a 200-day moving average of $474.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.37 and a twelve month high of $550.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 62.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 43.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $636.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $467.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $471.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $553.67.

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Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report).

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