First Trust Advisors LP Buys 23,105 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,000 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 23,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $97,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 162 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 7,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.58, for a total transaction of $1,474,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,264.04. The trade was a 64.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Hayden sold 414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $88,989.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,987.55. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $238.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.82. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Reinsurance Group of America's payout ratio is 20.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

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