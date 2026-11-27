First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,637 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 276,551 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Constellation Brands worth $61,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 497.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $80,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Abigail J. Bennett sold 75,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $10,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,290,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at $477,153,675. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ssr sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $21,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,014,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $292,050,010. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 825,750 shares of company stock worth $119,734,245. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a "negative" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down from $158.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $174.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $154.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $139.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $110.60 and a twelve month high of $168.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands is an international beverage alcohol company that produces, markets and distributes beer, wine and spirits. Its beer portfolio includes Corona, Modelo Especial and Pacifico, while its wine and spirits brands include Robert Mondavi, The Prisoner Wine Company, Kim Crawford, Casa Noble tequila and High West whiskey. The company traces its roots to 1945, when Marvin Sands founded Canandaigua Industries in New York. Over time, it expanded through acquisitions and brand development, becoming a major U.S. producer and marketer of imported beer.

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