First Trust Advisors LP Buys 334,632 Shares of Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,358,899 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 334,632 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.58% of Tutor Perini worth $104,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.50.

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Tutor Perini Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $86.39 on Friday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.37%.Tutor Perini's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In other news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $1,318,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 149,410 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,537.60. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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