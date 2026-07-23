First Trust Advisors LP Buys 62,349 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 62,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $231,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marsh & McLennan beat second-quarter earnings expectations, reporting $2.96 EPS versus consensus around $2.89 , with revenue of $7.28 billion . The beat was driven by strength in Consulting and Risk & Insurance Services, which supports the view that core demand remains healthy. Article Title

Marsh & McLennan beat second-quarter earnings expectations, reporting versus consensus around , with revenue of . The beat was driven by strength in Consulting and Risk & Insurance Services, which supports the view that core demand remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on MRSH from $186 to $188 , and Mizuho increased its target from $197 to $201 . Those higher targets suggest analysts still see upside from current levels, even though both firms kept relatively cautious ratings. Article Title Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its price target on MRSH from to , and Mizuho increased its target from to . Those higher targets suggest analysts still see upside from current levels, even though both firms kept relatively cautious ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts remained cautious despite the earnings beat: Citigroup downgraded the stock from buy to neutral , and William Blair maintained a Hold view. That signals the results were solid, but not enough to fully reset valuation concerns. Article Title Article Title

Several analysts remained cautious despite the earnings beat: Citigroup downgraded the stock from to , and William Blair maintained a view. That signals the results were solid, but not enough to fully reset valuation concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call highlighted both growth and challenges, implying that while operating trends are improving, investors are still weighing execution and margin outlook. Article Title

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRSH opened at $176.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $156.60 and a one year high of $213.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is 44.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MRSH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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