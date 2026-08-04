First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,754 shares of the company's stock after selling 827,946 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,785 shares of the company's stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 983,392 shares of the company's stock worth $23,533,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,120,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,678,000 after acquiring an additional 494,216 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company's stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.6%

ELAN opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -51.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 4,971 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,897.39. This represents a 2.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 4,911 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,938.85. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.73.

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About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report).

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