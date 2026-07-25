First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,793,537 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 928,773 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.72% of Amkor Technology worth $80,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,012 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $53,702,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 305.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,574,607 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,040 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $74,541,000 after acquiring an additional 985,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amkor announced a multi-year partnership with NVIDIA worth $1.5 billion to expand advanced semiconductor packaging and test capacity in the U.S., a significant boost to its AI-related growth outlook. Reuters article

Amkor announced a multi-year partnership with NVIDIA worth $1.5 billion to expand advanced semiconductor packaging and test capacity in the U.S., a significant boost to its AI-related growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA will provide a prepayment to help fund the expansion, which may reduce near-term capital burden while accelerating capacity buildout for next-generation AI packaging. Business Wire article

NVIDIA will provide a prepayment to help fund the expansion, which may reduce near-term capital burden while accelerating capacity buildout for next-generation AI packaging. Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded Amkor Technology from neutral to buy and set a $90 price target, signaling improved analyst confidence in the company’s upside after the NVIDIA deal. The Fly article

UBS upgraded Amkor Technology from neutral to buy and set a $90 price target, signaling improved analyst confidence in the company’s upside after the NVIDIA deal. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares reported, so it does not appear to be adding a clear bearish or bullish signal for the stock right now.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares reported, so it does not appear to be adding a clear bearish or bullish signal for the stock right now. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary noted that Amkor’s long-term investment case still depends on margin expansion and successful execution on advanced packaging projects, including its Arizona facility and other strategic growth initiatives. Seeking Alpha article

Some commentary noted that Amkor’s long-term investment case still depends on margin expansion and successful execution on advanced packaging projects, including its Arizona facility and other strategic growth initiatives. Negative Sentiment: B. Riley Financial lowered its price target to $75, suggesting some analysts still see valuation or execution risk despite the recent rally. American Banking News article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Melius Research raised Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Amkor Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 502,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,330,008.24. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $358,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,786,693.52. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,000 shares of company stock worth $8,631,450. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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