First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,641,027 shares of the company's stock after selling 795,539 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Exelon worth $178,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Exelon by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

Exelon Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Exelon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.33.

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About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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