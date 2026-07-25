First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,773 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 18,399 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.37% of FTAI Aviation worth $94,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $7,217,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $3,936,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 48.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $215.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $323.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.46.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The company's revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $34,810,504.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 236,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,289,056.88. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $340.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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