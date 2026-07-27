First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,158 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $53,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,887,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,622,322,000 after acquiring an additional 189,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,511 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,122,535,000 after purchasing an additional 151,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,709,734,000 after purchasing an additional 184,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,636,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,141,948,000 after purchasing an additional 142,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $912,562,000 after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $282.91 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $262.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.82 and a twelve month high of $303.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The firm's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $280.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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