First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Pentair plc $PNR

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,064 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 420,140 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.75% of Pentair worth $105,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Pentair alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Pentair by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,147,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Weiss Ratings cut Pentair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pentair from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Pentair from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 15.98%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Pentair's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pentair's dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Pentair News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: No major positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the last 24-36 hours.

No major positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the last 24-36 hours. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Robbins LLP, Pomerantz, Johnson Fistel, Hagens Berman, and Frank R. Cruz’s firm, announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and fiduciary-duty breaches at Pentair. These notices may add headline risk, but they are investigations rather than filed findings of wrongdoing. Article Title

Several law firms, including Robbins LLP, Pomerantz, Johnson Fistel, Hagens Berman, and Frank R. Cruz’s firm, announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and fiduciary-duty breaches at Pentair. These notices may add headline risk, but they are investigations rather than filed findings of wrongdoing. Neutral Sentiment: One report noted Pentair’s July earnings reset, including a reduced FY2026 adjusted EPS midpoint from about $5.35 to $4.70, which helps explain why sentiment has deteriorated. Article Title

One report noted Pentair’s July earnings reset, including a reduced FY2026 adjusted EPS midpoint from about $5.35 to $4.70, which helps explain why sentiment has deteriorated. Neutral Sentiment: A pre-earnings preview suggested weaker Q2 results due to pool-channel destocking and softer demand, though Flow and Water Solutions were expected to hold up better. Article Title

A pre-earnings preview suggested weaker Q2 results due to pool-channel destocking and softer demand, though Flow and Water Solutions were expected to hold up better. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho also issued a pessimistic forecast for Pentair, adding to bearish expectations around the shares. Article Title

About Pentair

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pentair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pentair wasn't on the list.

While Pentair currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here