First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,219 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 77,929 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Intuit worth $212,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, adding a spend-management and rewards product that could deepen the company’s ecosystem and support growth in its small-business segment. Article link

Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, adding a spend-management and rewards product that could deepen the company’s ecosystem and support growth in its small-business segment. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles reiterated Intuit’s longer-term growth appeal and highlighted its enterprise and QuickBooks platform strengths, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than fresh catalysts.

Several articles reiterated Intuit’s longer-term growth appeal and highlighted its enterprise and QuickBooks platform strengths, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than fresh catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or repeated reminders about a securities-fraud class action against Intuit, alleging misstatements or omissions about TurboTax’s competitive position, pricing pressure, and the strength of the tax business. These legal headlines can weigh on investor sentiment and raise uncertainty around the stock. Article link

Multiple law firms announced or repeated reminders about a securities-fraud class action against Intuit, alleging misstatements or omissions about TurboTax’s competitive position, pricing pressure, and the strength of the tax business. These legal headlines can weigh on investor sentiment and raise uncertainty around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Separately, Morgan Stanley’s cautious coverage and lowered expectations added to the pressure on Intuit and other software names, reinforcing concerns about near-term sentiment. Article link

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $284.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $297.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

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