First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,076 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in SAP were worth $45,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 758.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SAP by 641.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 178 shares of the software maker's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in SAP by 83.8% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 147 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Santander upgraded shares of SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SAP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SAP from $257.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $159.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SAP SE has a one year low of $144.97 and a one year high of $299.48. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $165.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.88%.The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

More SAP News

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

About SAP

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SAP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SAP wasn't on the list.

While SAP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here