First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in argenex SE $ARGX

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,195 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of argenex worth $78,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of argenex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenex in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in argenex in the third quarter worth about $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in argenex by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 86 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in argenex by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about argenex

Here are the key news stories impacting argenex this week:

Positive Sentiment: argenex reported Q2 EPS of $7.32, topping estimates, on revenue of $1.54 billion versus expectations of $1.45 billion, highlighting strong operating momentum and profitability. Q2 earnings report and conference call

argenex reported Q2 EPS of $7.32, topping estimates, on revenue of $1.54 billion versus expectations of $1.45 billion, highlighting strong operating momentum and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that global sales of Vyvgart jumped in the second quarter, a key driver for argenex’s growth and a major reason the stock has been gaining investor attention. Reuters article on Vyvgart sales

Reuters reported that global sales of Vyvgart jumped in the second quarter, a key driver for argenex’s growth and a major reason the stock has been gaining investor attention. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer, RBC, and Guggenheim all raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings, signaling increased Street confidence in argenex’s growth trajectory and pipeline prospects.

Oppenheimer, RBC, and Guggenheim all raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings, signaling increased Street confidence in argenex’s growth trajectory and pipeline prospects. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha note highlighted surging profitability, robust cash generation, and operational leverage, while pointing to pipeline catalysts such as empasiprubart as additional upside potential. Seeking Alpha rating upgrade article

A Seeking Alpha note highlighted surging profitability, robust cash generation, and operational leverage, while pointing to pipeline catalysts such as empasiprubart as additional upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 shares reported, which provides little actionable signal for investors because the figures appear unchanged and unusually low.

Short-interest data showed 0 shares reported, which provides little actionable signal for investors because the figures appear unchanged and unusually low. Negative Sentiment: Citizens JMP trimmed its price target slightly from $944 to $932, though it still kept a positive rating, making this more of a minor caution than a bearish call.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on argenex from $1,135.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on argenex from $1,152.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of argenex from $1,260.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of argenex from $945.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,050.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARGX

argenex Price Performance

argenex stock opened at $918.22 on Friday. argenex SE has a 1-year low of $587.37 and a 1-year high of $953.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $868.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $815.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. argenex had a return on equity of 70.27% and a net margin of 32.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenex Company Profile

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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