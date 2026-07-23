First Trust Advisors LP Has $160.45 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,578 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of United Therapeutics worth $160,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $527.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business's 50-day moving average price is $549.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.18. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $272.12 and a 12 month high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.56, for a total transaction of $4,586,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,960,240.32. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Malcolm sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.59, for a total value of $178,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,765.50. The trade was a 41.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,743 shares of company stock worth $293,954,527. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $644.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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