First Trust Advisors LP Has $189.96 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290,424 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.07% of Oshkosh worth $189,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $168.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.7%

Oshkosh stock opened at $148.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $180.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.81.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,312,100.24. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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