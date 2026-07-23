First Trust Advisors LP Has $217.84 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,338 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 37,559 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Home Depot worth $217,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Home Depot by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 901.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,132,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,979 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 33,026.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $770,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14,869.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $768,210,000 after buying an additional 2,217,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $331.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $330.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here