First Trust Advisors LP Has $223.20 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,441 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 70,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.47% of Clean Harbors worth $223,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 676.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.4%

CLH stock opened at $306.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $293.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.82. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $316.98.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The business's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $309.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.92.

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Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $225,803.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

See Also

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