First Trust Advisors LP Has $282.53 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,284 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 63,486 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 3.02% of Saia worth $282,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Saia by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

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Saia Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Saia stock opened at $426.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.13. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $446.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.32 and a 52-week high of $494.71.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $806.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.08 million. Saia had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.84%.The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Saia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $524.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Saia from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $367.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $477.00 to $475.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $462.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

See Also

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