First Trust Advisors LP Has $49.81 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,888,992 shares of the company's stock after selling 454,817 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Kenvue worth $49,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kenvue alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kenvue by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kenvue to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Stock Down 0.1%

KVUE stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kenvue, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kenvue wasn't on the list.

While Kenvue currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here