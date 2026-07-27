First Trust Advisors LP Has $53.23 Million Position in Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR - Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,504 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 204,134 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.44% of Otter Tail worth $53,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 248.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $92.34 on Monday. Otter Tail Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.15 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business's 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average is $87.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $347.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $339.10 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 21.34%.The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.5775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Otter Tail's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

More Otter Tail News

Here are the key news stories impacting Otter Tail this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Otter Tail to $5.54 from $5.48, suggesting slightly better full-year profitability expectations. Otter Tail analyst update

KeyCorp raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Otter Tail to $5.54 from $5.48, suggesting slightly better full-year profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased FY2028 and FY2030 earnings estimates, which can support sentiment around Otter Tail’s longer-term earnings trajectory. Otter Tail analyst update

Analysts also increased FY2028 and FY2030 earnings estimates, which can support sentiment around Otter Tail’s longer-term earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp left its rating unchanged at Sector Weight , indicating no strong conviction to buy or sell the stock. Otter Tail analyst update

KeyCorp left its rating unchanged at , indicating no strong conviction to buy or sell the stock. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 EPS estimates, which may temper enthusiasm about near-term earnings momentum. Otter Tail analyst update

KeyCorp lowered its Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 EPS estimates, which may temper enthusiasm about near-term earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data showed no meaningful change in trading pressure, offering little immediate stock-specific impact. Otter Tail short interest update

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Otter Tail from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a "reduce" rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OTTR

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, through its primary subsidiary Otter Tail Power Company, is a regulated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company operates a diversified portfolio of owned and contracted power generation facilities, including coal, natural gas, wind and hydroelectric units, supplemented by long-term power purchase agreements. In addition to utility operations, Otter Tail provides related engineering, construction and maintenance services to support grid reliability and efficiency.

The company's service territory covers a predominantly rural footprint in the Upper Midwest, including communities in west-central Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, northwest Wisconsin and small portions of South Dakota.

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