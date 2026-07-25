First Trust Advisors LP Has $79.85 Million Stock Holdings in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,005 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 142,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.74% of Interparfums worth $79,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,784 shares of the company's stock worth $183,554,000 after acquiring an additional 62,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Interparfums by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interparfums by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,469 shares of the company's stock worth $63,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Interparfums by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,964 shares of the company's stock worth $58,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Interparfums by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,201 shares of the company's stock worth $57,956,000 after purchasing an additional 202,207 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Interparfums from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Interparfums in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Interparfums from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPAR

Interparfums Price Performance

IPAR stock opened at $122.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.13. Interparfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $128.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $344.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.32%.The firm's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interparfums, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interparfums Company Profile

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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