First Trust Advisors LP Has $85.37 Million Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 198,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.92% of Badger Meter worth $85,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,979,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $694,133,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $358,315,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $173,262,000 after buying an additional 168,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $152,951,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Badger Meter by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 754,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $131,592,000 after acquiring an additional 212,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company's stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI opened at $126.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.98. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $112.09 and a one year high of $204.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.59 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Badger Meter's revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Badger Meter from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Seaport Research Partners set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Badger Meter from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Negative Sentiment: Badger Meter’s Q2 2026 results were mixed: earnings per share slightly beat expectations, but revenue came in below consensus and fell 6.6% year over year, while margins also weakened. Investors appeared disappointed by the softer profitability and the company’s cautious near-term outlook. Article Title

Badger Meter’s Q2 2026 results were mixed: earnings per share slightly beat expectations, but revenue came in below consensus and fell 6.6% year over year, while margins also weakened. Investors appeared disappointed by the softer profitability and the company’s cautious near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: The company is facing a securities class action lawsuit alleging investor harm during the April 18, 2024 to April 16, 2026 period, with multiple law firms urging shareholders to act before the August 3 lead-plaintiff deadline. These notices can add overhang and uncertainty for the stock. Article Title

The company is facing a securities class action lawsuit alleging investor harm during the April 18, 2024 to April 16, 2026 period, with multiple law firms urging shareholders to act before the August 3 lead-plaintiff deadline. These notices can add overhang and uncertainty for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Additional legal updates from Rosen, Faruqi, Pomerantz, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard and others reinforce that litigation risk remains a major investor concern for Badger Meter (BMI) . Article Title

Additional legal updates from Rosen, Faruqi, Pomerantz, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard and others reinforce that litigation risk remains a major investor concern for . Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive despite the pullback: JPMorgan and RBC both trimmed price targets but kept bullish ratings, suggesting they still see upside over the longer term. Article Title

Some analysts remain constructive despite the pullback: JPMorgan and RBC both trimmed price targets but kept bullish ratings, suggesting they still see upside over the longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Optimistic commentary from Seeking Alpha argues the long-term thesis is intact and that project deployments could help restart earnings growth later in 2026, but this has not offset the near-term earnings and legal concerns. Article Title

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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