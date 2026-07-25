First Trust Advisors LP Has $89.30 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Corporation $CHE

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,392 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.78% of Chemed worth $89,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 22.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 7.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 147,957 shares of the company's stock worth $55,889,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company's stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 7.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $254,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total value of $602,553.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,993,927.47. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CHE. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $480.25.

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Chemed Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $510.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Chemed Corporation has a 52-week low of $365.20 and a 52-week high of $517.74. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $458.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.The firm had revenue of $657.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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