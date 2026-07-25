First Trust Advisors LP Has $94.33 Million Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755,890 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 147,562 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Strategy worth $94,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,132,460,000 after buying an additional 5,600,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Strategy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,611 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Strategy by 373.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock worth $727,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,140,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,277 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Strategy Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Strategy Inc has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $417.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.54.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($16.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy said it has built a $3.225 billion dollar reserve, which could help cover obligations and reduce short-term payment pressure. Article Link

Strategy said it has built a $3.225 billion dollar reserve, which could help cover obligations and reduce short-term payment pressure. Positive Sentiment: Michael Saylor rolled out new Bitcoin-focused metrics, including Net BTC and BTC Hurdle ARR, aimed at giving investors a clearer view of the company’s Bitcoin value and leverage dynamics. Article Link

Michael Saylor rolled out new Bitcoin-focused metrics, including Net BTC and BTC Hurdle ARR, aimed at giving investors a clearer view of the company’s Bitcoin value and leverage dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy also participated in the launch of a $15 million Bitcoin Security Consortium, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Bitcoin infrastructure and network security. Article Link

Strategy also participated in the launch of a $15 million Bitcoin Security Consortium, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Bitcoin infrastructure and network security. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said Strategy has gone four weeks without buying Bitcoin, suggesting it is prioritizing balance-sheet protection over adding to its BTC holdings. Article Link

Multiple reports said Strategy has gone four weeks without buying Bitcoin, suggesting it is prioritizing balance-sheet protection over adding to its BTC holdings. Negative Sentiment: Another report highlighted that Strategy’s new valuation metrics still show a large amount of Bitcoin pledged to lenders, reinforcing concerns about financial leverage and downside risk. Article Link

Another report highlighted that Strategy’s new valuation metrics still show a large amount of Bitcoin pledged to lenders, reinforcing concerns about financial leverage and downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary and market reports also pointed to recent weakness in MSTR shares after the stock broke below key support levels, with some traders warning of further downside if Bitcoin remains soft. Article Link

Insider Activity at Strategy

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $2,331,847.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,320. The trade was a 34.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and sold 181,522 shares worth $23,448,502. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Strategy from $163.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays began coverage on Strategy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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