First Trust Advisors LP Has $96.48 Million Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Corporation $CNA

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA - Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101,092 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 540,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.78% of CNA Financial worth $96,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 142.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 28.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded CNA Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised CNA Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNA

CNA Financial Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. CNA Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

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