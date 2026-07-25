First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,521 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 105,245 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.19% of Krystal Biotech worth $90,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company's stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.4% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company's stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total transaction of $347,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $347,270. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total transaction of $7,702,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $424,623,337.05. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $8,243,923. Insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $335.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $333.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.52. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.50 and a fifty-two week high of $382.54.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $364.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $360.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRYS

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

See Also

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