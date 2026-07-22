First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,990 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 188,048 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.86% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $357,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% in the first quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company's stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $24,009,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $694.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.83. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $792.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.03.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on STRL shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $720.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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