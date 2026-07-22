First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,446,002 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after acquiring an additional 468,090 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of EOG Resources worth $498,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,384 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200,463 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $28,981,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $143.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $151.87. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $136.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.32.

View Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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