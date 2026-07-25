First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Brink's Company (The) $BCO

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,692 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 43,311 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.09% of Brink's worth $89,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brink's by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink's in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NFSG Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brink's in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink's in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink's during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company's stock.

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Brink's Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $121.98 on Friday. Brink's Company has a 1 year low of $84.99 and a 1 year high of $136.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.94.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. Brink's had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 87.38%. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Brink's Company will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brink's's payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brink's

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

Further Reading

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