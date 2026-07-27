First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX - Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 233,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of America Movil worth $53,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in America Movil in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in America Movil by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 54,152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of America Movil by 2,189.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America Movil by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 102,545 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of America Movil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of America Movil from $21.80 to $20.80 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on America Movil to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded America Movil from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on America Movil in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.80 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMX

America Movil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter. America Movil had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Equities research analysts predict that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America Movil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.3078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. America Movil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

America Movil Profile

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family's telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

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