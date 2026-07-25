First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,247 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of First Citizens BancShares worth $81,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28 shares of the bank's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 622 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the bank's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the bank's stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Piper Sandler set a $2,050.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $2,350.00 target price on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2,258.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,160.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $2,064.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,018.36. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,623.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,237.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $57.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $56.68. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.18 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. First Citizens BancShares's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 5,940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,726.82 per share, for a total transaction of $10,257,310.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,111 shares in the company, valued at $65,810,837.02. This trade represents a 18.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,190 shares of company stock worth $12,573,868. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More First Citizens BancShares News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Citizens BancShares this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Citizens BancShares reported Q2 2026 earnings of $57.09 per share, far above Wall Street expectations, and revenue of $2.24 billion also beat estimates, signaling much stronger-than-expected profitability. First Citizens BancShares Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

First Citizens BancShares reported Q2 2026 earnings of $57.09 per share, far above Wall Street expectations, and revenue of $2.24 billion also beat estimates, signaling much stronger-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase raised its price target on FCNCA to $2,450 from $2,350, suggesting additional upside even though it kept a neutral rating. Benzinga

JPMorgan Chase raised its price target on FCNCA to $2,450 from $2,350, suggesting additional upside even though it kept a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $2.10 per share, underscoring ongoing shareholder returns and financial stability. First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividends

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $2.10 per share, underscoring ongoing shareholder returns and financial stability. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 shares sold short and a 0.0-day short-interest ratio, so the update does not provide a meaningful new signal for the stock. First Citizens BancShares stock page

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

Further Reading

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