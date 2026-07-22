First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,998,634 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 89,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Qualcomm worth $514,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $219.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here