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Qualcomm’s Investor Day Just Changed the Growth Story Forever

Sam Quirke
Written by Sam Quirke | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 29, 2026
Glowing Qualcomm logo hovering above a microchip on a circuit board in a futuristic semiconductor lab, blue light.

Key Points

  • Qualcomm nearly doubled its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion, spanning data center, automotive, and IoT businesses.
  • Microsoft and Meta have signed on as early customers for Qualcomm's data center solutions, providing significant blue-chip validation for its AI infrastructure push.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, and Benchmark raised their price targets following Investor Day, though risks remain from the anticipated loss of Apple revenue by 2029.
  • Interested in Qualcomm? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Qualcomm Inc NASDAQ: QCOM are trading just above $200 this week, continuing to consolidate above that key psychological level, which they took so long to crack.

Qualcomm Today

Qualcomm Incorporated stock logo
QCOMQCOM 90-day performance
Qualcomm
$190.99 +1.60 (+0.84%)
As of 11:31 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$121.99
$259.92
Dividend Yield
1.93%
P/E Ratio
20.72
Price Target
$220.45
Add to Watchlist

Wall Street had penciled the company's Investor Day in as a potential catalyst for the stock, with JPMorgan flagging it in advance and lifting its price target dramatically in the run-up. To say expectations were high would be putting it mildly.

The good news for investors is that the day itself didn't just meet those expectations—it blew straight through them, with management delivering a long-term outlook that fundamentally changes how investors should think about this company.

The most eye-catching detail was a near-doubling of the fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target from $22 billion to $40 billion. For a stock long hamstrung by its perception as a bumbling smartphone chip supplier, that's the kind of update that changes the conversation.

The Data Center Bombshell

The centerpiece of the investor day was the unveiling of Qualcomm's data center strategy, and the revelation that both Microsoft Corp NASDAQ: MSFT and Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META have already signed up as early customers.

That's not the kind of social proof you get from just talking a good game. It's the kind you get from delivering technology that two of the most demanding buyers of AI infrastructure out there have decided is worth deploying in their own data centers.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed that Qualcomm's solutions will be going into some of its Azure data centers. At the same time, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg described entering "a multi-generational partnership" with the company.

Tony Pialis, who heads up the company’s data center business, put it another way, telling attendees that the company has "a pipeline that will blow your heads." In other words, investors should be getting excited.

Why This Time Could Actually Be Different

Qualcomm has had no shortage of "this is the moment" updates over the years, and investors have been understandably cautious about getting their hopes up. What makes this one feel different is the combination of named blue-chip customers, hard-currency revenue targets, and a coherent product roadmap that finally ties everything together.

In addition, the new $40 billion non-handset revenue target by fiscal 2029 is built on three pillars rather than one, which adds a layer of safety. Alongside the $15 billion data center business, automotive is set to deliver $10 billion, and Internet of Things (IoT) is projected to top $14 billion.

Each of those is a legitimate growth business in its own right, and combined, they would mean handsets representing only about a third of Qualcomm's chip revenue by the end of the decade. For a company that's spent almost its entire existence defined by its handset exposure, that's nothing short of transformational.

The Analyst Community Is Going All In

Qualcomm Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$218.03
15.12% Upside
Hold
Based on 37 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$189.39
High Forecast$300.00
Average Forecast$218.03
Low Forecast$120.00
Qualcomm Stock Forecast Details

The update has triggered exactly the kind of analyst response you'd expect for a strategic inflection point like this. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-weight and raised its price target from $146 to $231, noting that Qualcomm's diversification "appears to be happening faster than we had expected." For a firm that has been carrying an outright bearish stance, that's a meaningful turn.

Then there’s the fact that JPMorgan reiterated its $265 price target, while Benchmark upped its price target to $300, a new street high. From where the stock is currently trading, that’s almost 50% in targeted upside. Could this really be the same Qualcomm from a few weeks ago?

The Risks That Still Need Watching

The answer is yes, but to be sure, none of this means the path from here will be smooth. The handset business is expected to trend downward by next year, with Apple Inc.’s NASDAQ: AAPL revenue expected to be gone completely by 2029 as the iPhone maker moves everything in-house. That’s a multi-billion dollar reduction in handset revenue, which Qualcomm has to absorb on its way to the new targets—no mean feat.

There's also the step-up in investment required to actually capture the data center opportunity, which will likely weigh on margins in the short term as the new businesses scale. The Modular acquisition, announced alongside the Investor Day for $3.9 billion, is part of that build-out. While it should strengthen Qualcomm's AI software platform, it's another reminder that this transition won't be cheap.

But for investors looking beyond the next few quarters, this update may be remembered as the moment Qualcomm finally became a different kind of company. After years of false dawns, the data center bombshell, the doubled non-handset target, and the blue-chip customer validation, all point to a business that's finally shedding its handset skin in a way the market can actually believe.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Qualcomm Right Now?

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

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Sam Quirke
About The Author

Sam Quirke

Contributing Author

Learn More about Sam Quirke
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Qualcomm (QCOM)
4.7393 of 5 stars		$190.400.5%1.93%20.60Hold$220.45
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