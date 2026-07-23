First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,895,715 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,168,342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.42% of Rubrik worth $239,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Rubrik by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rubrik by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company's stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. The business's revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $610,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,148.44. This represents a 70.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 199,447 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $16,809,393.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 314,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,467,965.44. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,321 shares of company stock worth $24,074,426. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Rubrik from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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