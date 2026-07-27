First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 121,643 Shares of Workiva Inc. $WK

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK - Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,936 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 121,643 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.52% of Workiva worth $51,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 16.2% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,752 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Workiva by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,110 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Workiva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,521 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WK shares. Zacks Research lowered Workiva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 target price on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Workiva from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.50.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $49,690.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,729,311.38. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Price Performance

WK stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 228.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $247.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 1.53%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

See Also

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