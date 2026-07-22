First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 171,173 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,278,833 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 171,173 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Chevron worth $885,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $146.49 and a one year high of $214.71. The company's fifty day moving average price is $181.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Chevron's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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