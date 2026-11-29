First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE - Free Report) by 930.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,531 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 278,593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Hinge Health worth $30,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HNGE. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hinge Health by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,196,896 shares of the company's stock worth $116,386,000 after purchasing an additional 418,728 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hinge Health by 9,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,563,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hinge Health by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Gabriel Mecklenburg sold 250,000 shares of Hinge Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $22,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 250,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,242,500. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Perez sold 150,000 shares of Hinge Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $13,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,436.80. This represents a 80.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,251,288 shares of company stock worth $124,120,244. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hinge Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HNGE opened at $111.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31. Hinge Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $126.40.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.44. Hinge Health had a return on equity of 66.96% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $234.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hinge Health Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $105.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hinge Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $121.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNGE

Hinge Health Company Profile

Hinge Health, Inc. provides digital care for musculoskeletal conditions, including back, joint and muscle pain. Its services are designed to help members manage pain and improve mobility through personalized treatment programs delivered remotely. The company's platform combines guided exercise therapy, digital tools and wearable motion-tracking technology with support from clinical care teams. Hinge Health works with employers and health plans to offer its programs to eligible members. Founded in 2015, Hinge Health is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Perez.

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