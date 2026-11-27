First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 463.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,702 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 453,797 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of Charter Communications worth $61,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3,624.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 60,224 shares of the company's stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 58,607 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,777,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,828 shares of the company's stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $3,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company's stock.

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Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $147.27 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $254.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50-day moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average is $158.92.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($20.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($29.44). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Charter Communications's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 35.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Charter Communications in a report on Monday. Arete Research upgraded Charter Communications to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Charter Communications from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Charter Communications from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $193.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc. is a U.S. telecommunications and media company that provides broadband, video, mobile and voice services under the Spectrum brand. Its offerings include high-speed internet, television packages, mobile service and home phone service for residential customers, as well as connectivity and communications solutions for businesses. The company operates cable and broadband networks across communities in the United States, serving customers in dozens of states. Charter was founded in 1993 and expanded significantly through its 2016 acquisitions of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks; the acquired operations were subsequently brought together under the Spectrum brand.

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