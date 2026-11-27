First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM - Free Report) by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,135 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,243 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of SiTime worth $54,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $4,022,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in SiTime by 49.1% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,566 shares of the company's stock worth $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 113,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company's stock.

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SiTime Price Performance

SITM stock opened at $386.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $522.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 2.88. SiTime Corporation has a 52-week low of $284.28 and a 52-week high of $901.81.

Shares of SiTime are set to split on Monday, December 7th. The 3-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Sunday, December 6th.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $298.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.65 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 257.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Corporation will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.47, for a total transaction of $7,241,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 345,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $208,525,437.68. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,374 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.05, for a total transaction of $963,242.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,872,904.05. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SITM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SiTime to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded SiTime from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $724.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on SiTime

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs and sells silicon-based timing solutions. Its products use microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and include oscillators, clock generators and resonators, which provide timing signals for electronic devices and systems. The company's products serve applications across communications, data centers and enterprise computing, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense, and consumer electronics. SiTime sells to customers globally through a combination of direct sales and distribution partners.

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