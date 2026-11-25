First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,985 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 67,162 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of BeOne Medicines worth $114,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in BeOne Medicines by 92.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BeOne Medicines by 286.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company's stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BeOne Medicines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on BeOne Medicines from $415.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $405.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeOne Medicines has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 38,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $13,365,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,178.90. The trade was a 86.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Titus B. Ball sold 1,559 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total value of $632,283.63. Following the transaction, the insider owned 880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,901.60. This trade represents a 63.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 138,186 shares of company stock worth $49,547,527 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company's stock.

BeOne Medicines Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of BeOne Medicines stock opened at $415.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.94 and a 200-day moving average of $330.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.63. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $424.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.55.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.30. BeOne Medicines had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

BeOne Medicines, formerly known as BeiGene, is a global biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing cancer medicines. Founded in Beijing in 2010, the company has expanded its research and commercial operations across multiple regions, including the United States, Europe and Asia. Its marketed products include Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), a targeted therapy for certain blood cancers, and Tevimbra (tislelizumab), an immunotherapy used to treat several types of cancer.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Free Report).

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