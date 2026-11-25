First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SOLV Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MWH - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,438,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,605,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.19% of SOLV Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOLV Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SOLV Energy by 22,500.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SOLV Energy by 179.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Clear Wave Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SOLV Energy by 69.4% during the third quarter. Clear Wave Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in SOLV Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 623,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 126,157 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SOLV Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SOLV Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SOLV Energy in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SOLV Energy from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on SOLV Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOLV Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Report on MWH

SOLV Energy Price Performance

SOLV Energy stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. SOLV Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SOLV Energy Inc. will post 1.20 EPS for the current year.

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy is a U.S. renewable energy contractor that develops, builds and maintains utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects. Its services include engineering, procurement and construction, as well as operations and maintenance for energy facilities. The company serves customers across the United States, supporting projects from construction through ongoing operation. Its business also includes work on related electrical infrastructure. SOLV Energy traces its roots to Swinerton Renewable Energy, which became an independent company under the SOLV Energy name in 2021.

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