First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,534,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 243,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $335,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb expanded its NVIDIA collaboration and plans to deploy a next-generation DGX SuperPOD AI system to speed drug discovery, a potentially positive long-term productivity and innovation catalyst. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb expanded its NVIDIA collaboration and plans to deploy a next-generation DGX SuperPOD AI system to speed drug discovery, a potentially positive long-term productivity and innovation catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company said it will be the first life sciences firm to buy NVIDIA’s DGX SuperPOD based on Vera Rubin systems, highlighting an aggressive push into advanced AI infrastructure for drug development. Article Title

The company said it will be the first life sciences firm to buy NVIDIA’s DGX SuperPOD based on Vera Rubin systems, highlighting an aggressive push into advanced AI infrastructure for drug development. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers is also being viewed as a peer in next-generation cancer treatment innovation, with its bispecific antibody work alongside BioNTech mentioned in coverage of therapies that could help replace older blockbuster drugs over time. Article Title

Bristol Myers is also being viewed as a peer in next-generation cancer treatment innovation, with its bispecific antibody work alongside BioNTech mentioned in coverage of therapies that could help replace older blockbuster drugs over time. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks traded lower late Monday afternoon, which could have offset some of the positive company-specific momentum in BMY. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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