First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC - Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,505 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of Graham worth $97,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 404 shares of the company's stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $1,153.35 on Friday. Graham Holdings Company has a 1-year low of $908.39 and a 1-year high of $1,224.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,143.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,119.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $16.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $13.11 by $3.68. Graham had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Graham's payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Graham presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Graham

About Graham

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

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